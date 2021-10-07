Iran's missile capability based on international commitments

Addressing the United Nations General Assembly First Committee meeting on Thursday, Heidar Ali Balouji said, "The undeniable fact about the JCPOA is that it was only Iran that complied with the JCPOA regulations and the three European countries and the United States did not fulfill their commitments under this document."

"Iran is committed to the implementation of the JCPOA, provided that other members fulfill their commitments and all unjust sanctions are lifted promptly and verified," he added.

"Iran's missile defense capability is within the framework of our inalienable rights and Iran's international commitments," the envoy noted.

Balouji went on to say, "European countries, in addition to fulfilling their obligations under the JCPOA, must put pressure on the United States to return to the full implementation of the JCPOA and UN Security Council Resolution 2231."

"During the JCPOA negotiations, Saudi Arabia and the Israeli regime did their best to disrupt the JCPOA process," he said, adding, "Of course, we are not surprised by their position on the JCPOA, and after the JCPOA was unanimously approved in the Security Council, they have not missed any opportunity to spread false accusations for destroying the deal and the resolution."

The Iranian diplomat noted, "Saudi Arabia accuses Iran while it refuses to accept and implement a comprehensive safeguards agreement, despite repeated requests from the International Atomic Energy Agency, and as a result, the IAEA is unable to fully monitor and verify Saudi Arabia's nuclear program."

On regional security allegations, Balouji said that the baseless allegations about Iran's missile defense program were a desperate attempt to cover Saudi Arabia's staggering military spending and its insatiable thirst for the purchase of military weapons.

"The real source of regional insecurity is the large military presence of foreign forces and foreign military bases in the region, including in Saudi Arabia," he added.

