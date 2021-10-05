Iran FM departs for Russia at Lavrov's invitation

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-abdollahian left Tehran for Moscow at the invitation of Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Tuesday afternoon.

A delegation is accompanying the top the Iranian diplomat.

The Russian government announced yesterday that the Russian foreign minister would meet with his Iranian counterpart in Moscow on October 6.

According to a statement by the Russian Foreign Ministry on Monday, one of the topics of the meeting between the Iranian and Russian foreign ministers will be the situation in Afghanistan, including how to send aid for the reconstruction of the country.

KI