Russia rejects claim Iran is delaying restart of Vienna talks

In a tweet on Sunday, Mikhail Ulyanov Russia’s Permanent Representative to the Vienna-based International Organizations said that the new government in Iran was just formed less than two months ago at the end of August.

Ulyanov further recalled that it took two months for the Biden administration to get prepared for the Vienna talks.

He further addressed Laurence Norman, the Wall Street Journal's reporter in Brussels, who had accused Iran of delaying the restart of the talks, while agreeing with him "It is high time to resume the process."

Iran has announced it will resume the Vienna talks in near future.

Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian has said that the talks must have tangible results for Iran this time.

Meanwhile, the Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh said on October 5 that Iran will return to Vienna as soon as the internal review process is concluded with no preconditions.

The spokesman added, "Our sole aim is to ensure talks will secure our rights—including sufficient guarantees that the US will actually stick to the deal this time."

Iran and the remaining signatories to the JCPOA have held six rounds of talks so far with no results. The Western powers made excessive demands during the talks and the talks were postponed at the end of the previous Iranian administration under Rouhani until the formation of the new government in Iran under President Ebrahim Raeisi.

KI/5324196