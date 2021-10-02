2 explosions in Afghanistan leave 10 dead, injured

A bomb blast in the northern Afghan province of Jawzjan has killed and injured several people, Al Jazeera television reported.

According to the Qatari TV channel, an informed security source in Afghanistan said that the incident took place in a wedding hall in the city of Aqcha in the province.

One person was killed and five others were injured in the incident.

Meanwhile, four people, including two Taliban militants, were killed in an attack by unidentified gunmen in Jalalabad, eastern Afghanistan, the local media reported.

So far, no individual or group has claimed responsibility for the attacks.

KI/5318431