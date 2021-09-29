  1. Politics
Sep 29, 2021, 2:35 PM

Two explosions hit Nangarhar, Kunar in Afghanistan

TEHRAN, Sep. 29 (MNA) – A number of Taliban members and a child were injured in two separate blasts in Nangarhar and Kunar, northeastern provinces of Afghanistan.

In the sixth district of Jalalabad city, the capital of Nangarhar province, an explosion occurred in the path of a Taliban-owned motorcycle, Afghan news sources reported.

Local sources attributed the blast to a roadside bomb, announcing that one child and several others were injured.

Meanwhile, another explosion was reported in Kunar province.

While eyewitnesses reported that five people were injured, local Taliban officials confirmed that three people were injured in the incident.

No group or individual has claimed responsibility for the bombings, but the ISIL terrorists are active in the eastern provinces of Afghanistan.

After the Taliban took control of Afghanistan, ISIL claimed responsibility for several attacks and bombings in Kabul and Nangarhar.

