Two explosions reported in Afghanistan's Jalalabad

According to Afghanistan's Ofogh, local medical officials in Afghanistan's Nangarhar province confirmed that three civilians had been killed in two consecutive explosions in Jalalabad, the provincial capital.

A local source told the media that the blasts occurred at 9 a.m. local time on Sunday.

The source added that the blasts were caused by roadside bombs, but it was not clear who the target was.

Official Taliban sources have not commented on the explosions yet.

An eyewitness said that two explosions took place in Security District 2 in Jalalabad and gunfire was followed after the explosions.

No group or individual has claimed responsibility for the blast yet, but the ISIL terrorist group has previously carried out several terrorist operations against the Taliban in the province.

