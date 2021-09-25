10 killed in car bomb blast near Somalia Presidential Palace

A car bomb was exploded near the Somalian Presidential Palace in Mogadishu, the capital of Somalia on Saturday.

Eyewitnesses told Somalin news sources that the mentioned car has been exploded at a checkpoint at Somalian Presidential Palace.

At least 10 people were killed and more than a dozen were injured in the blast, according to local sources.

Although no group has yet officially claimed responsibility for the attack, news sources blame the Al-Shabaab terrorist group for the blast.

The Al-Shabaab terrorist group, an armed group with al-Qaeda affiliates, declared its existence in early 2004 and has so far carried out numerous terrorist operations which have led to the killing of hundreds of people.

The Somalian government ousted Al-Shabaab terrorist group from Mogadishu in 2011 but the group still controls large parts of Somalia’s villages.

