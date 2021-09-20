ISIL claims responsibility for Afghanistan bombings

The ISIL terrorist group claimed responsibility for recent attacks in Afghanistan on its Telegram channel on late Sunday.

"More than 35 Taliban members were killed or wounded in a series of bombings on Saturday and Sunday in Afghanistan", the terrorists said in a statement.

Reports from Afghanistan said on Saturday a series of three explosions that targeted Taliban vehicles in the capital of Afghanistan’s eastern Nangarhar province has left at least three dead and 20 wounded.

On the same day, a sticky bomb exploded in the capital Kabul wounding two people, said, police officials. The target of the Kabul bomb was not immediately clear, the Associated Press said.

Also, on Sunday morning, two Afghan civilians died as a result of an explosion at a bus station in the eastern city of Jalalabad in Nangarhar Province.

