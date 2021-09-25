2 security forces killed in landmine blast in Afghanistan

Afghan sources said that two Afghan security forces have been killed in the city of Jalalabad in Nangarhar province. The incident occurred after a vehicle belonging to intelligence forces collided with a roadside mine.

Local Taliban officials in Nangarhar province also said an explosion took place this morning near the provincial governorate building in Jalalabad, which no casualties were reported.

Meanwhile, the latest reports indicate that a bomb blast near the eastern Afghan city of Kunar has killed at least three children and injured three others.

Last week the city has witnessed at least 10 explosions that killed or injured more than 40 people.

