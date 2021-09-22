  1. Politics
Sep 22, 2021, 10:46 AM

2 Taliban members killed in blast, shooting in Jalalabad

2 Taliban members killed in blast, shooting in Jalalabad

TEHRAN, Sep. 22 (MNA) – Two Taliban members were killed in an explosion and shooting incident in the Afghan city of Jalalabad on Wednesday.

According to Al-Jazeera, a blast rocked in Jalalabad on Wednesday and there was a shooting by unknown gunmen.

Two Taliban members were killed and one civilian was wounded in the shooting.

No further details were reported.

HJ/5310775

News Code 178916
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/178916/

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 3 + 2 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News