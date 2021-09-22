2 Taliban members killed in blast, shooting in Jalalabad

According to Al-Jazeera, a blast rocked in Jalalabad on Wednesday and there was a shooting by unknown gunmen.
Two Taliban members were killed and one civilian was wounded in the shooting.
No further details were reported.
HJ/5310775
TEHRAN, Sep. 22 (MNA) – Two Taliban members were killed in an explosion and shooting incident in the Afghan city of Jalalabad on Wednesday.
According to Al-Jazeera, a blast rocked in Jalalabad on Wednesday and there was a shooting by unknown gunmen.
Two Taliban members were killed and one civilian was wounded in the shooting.
No further details were reported.
HJ/5310775
Your Comment