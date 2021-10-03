  1. World
Car bomb blasts near Al Anbar police station in Iraq (+VIDEO)

TEHRAN, Oct. 03 (MNA) – News sources reported that a car bomb exploded near a police station in western Iraqi city of Ramadi on Sunday.

The footage released from the blast shows a column of thick smoke is rising in the sky.

The preliminary information indicated that a car bomb exploded in a parking lot near Al Anbar provincial police station in Ramadi.

No information is yet available on the casualties or financial losses.

Moments after the explosion, the Al-Ahad news website reported that the cause of the explosion was a car bomb and that a suicide bomber was driving it.

Some sources also said that the blast did not cause any casualties and only injured five Iraqi citizens, all of whom were taken to Ramadi State Hospital for treatment.

