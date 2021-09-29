1,000 fans can be in stadium to see Iran-South Korea match

Earlier this month, it had been announced that 10,000 football fans can go to Tehran Azadi Stadium to see the Iran-South Korea qualifying match on October 12.

However, the Iranian TV IRIB quoted the sports minister Hamid Sadjadi as saying that only 1,000 had been agreed to be allowed to enter the Azadi Stadium in Tehran, where the match will be held.

On Thursday, the spokesman for Iran's National Task Force for Fighting Covid-19 Alireza Raeisi said that as many as 10,000 football fans were allowed to go to the stadium to watch the match.

However, Spokesman Raeisi said that the fans had to have received both doses of the Covid-19 vaccines as pre-condition.

The move comes as the Covid-19 is coming under the control in Iran after a stepped-up vaccination campaign.

