Fans can go to stadiums to see national football team games

"The National Taskforce For Fighting Coronavirus held a session chaired by the President at the request of the sports ministry," said Iranian government spokesman Ali Bahadori Jahromi said on Saturday. “At the meeting, it was agreed with the sports minister's request to allow fans to watch Iran’s national football team's games in the World Cup qualifiers in stadiums,” he added.

Ali Bahadori Jahromi added the number of fans that can go to the stadium will be limited and they will have to observe the health operating standards that will be set by the National Taskforce For Fighting Coronavirus and the sports ministry will have to monitor respecting the instructions by the spectators.

NM/FNA14001025000219