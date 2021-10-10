  1. Sports
Oct 10, 2021, 6:30 PM

Iran-South Korea qualifying match to be held in empty stadium

Iran-South Korea qualifying match to be held in empty stadium

TEHRAN, Oct. 10 (MNA) – No fans will be allowed into Tehran Azadi Stadium to see the Iran-South Korea qualifying match on October 12 amid the Covid-19 pandemic despite earlier reports that said between 7,000 to 10,000 would be allowed in.

Iran and South Korea national men's football teams will meet in Tehran Azadi Stadium on Tuesday at 5 PM Tehran local time as part of the FIFA World Cup Qualifiers.

Earlier this month, it had been announced that 10,000 football fans would be allowed into Tehran Azadi Stadium to see the Iran-South Korea qualifying match while the number of the permitted fans declined to only 1,000 later.

The Football Federation Islamic Republic of Iran announced on Sunday that it had reviewed the early decision and concluded that the qualifying match will be held in Azadi stadium with no fans.

KI/5324215

News Code 179567
Kamal Iranidoost
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/179567/

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 1 + 1 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News