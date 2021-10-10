Iran-South Korea qualifying match to be held in empty stadium

Iran and South Korea national men's football teams will meet in Tehran Azadi Stadium on Tuesday at 5 PM Tehran local time as part of the FIFA World Cup Qualifiers.

Earlier this month, it had been announced that 10,000 football fans would be allowed into Tehran Azadi Stadium to see the Iran-South Korea qualifying match while the number of the permitted fans declined to only 1,000 later.

The Football Federation Islamic Republic of Iran announced on Sunday that it had reviewed the early decision and concluded that the qualifying match will be held in Azadi stadium with no fans.

