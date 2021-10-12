Iran, South Korea draw in World Cup qualifier

The match between Iran and South Korea national football team in Group A of the Asian World Cup Qualifying was held in empty of fans Tehran Azadi Stadium on Tuesday.

The teams had to share the points after they drew 1-1.

South Korean team took the lead by scoring the first goal in the minute of 48, while Iran responded with Alireza Jahanbakhsh's equalizer in the minute of 76.

With this draw, Iran still top their group with 10 points above the South Koreans in second place with 8 points.

