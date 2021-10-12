  1. Sports
Oct 12, 2021, 7:04 PM

Iran, South Korea draw in World Cup qualifier

Iran, South Korea draw in World Cup qualifier

TEHRAN, Oct. 12 (MNA) – The National Iranian Men's Football Team or the Team Melli and the National Men's Football Team of South Korea drew 1-1 in the World Cup qualifying match on Tuesday in Tehran.

The match between Iran and South Korea national football team in Group A of the Asian World Cup Qualifying was held in empty of fans Tehran Azadi Stadium on Tuesday.

The teams had to share the points after they drew 1-1.

South Korean team took the lead by scoring the first goal in the minute of 48, while Iran responded with Alireza Jahanbakhsh's equalizer in the minute of 76. 

With this draw, Iran still top their group with 10 points above the South Koreans in second place with 8 points.

KI

News Code 179646
Kamal Iranidoost
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/179646/

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 7 + 1 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News