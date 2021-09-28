  1. Politics
Iran, S. Arabia reportedly hold 4th round of talks in Baghdad

TEHRAN, Sep. 28 (MNA) – Media have cited two Iraq sources as saying that representatives from Iran and Saudi Arabia have recently held a new round of talks in Baghdad.

Representatives from Iran and Saudi Arabia held a new round of talks in Baghdad, two Iraqi officials said Monday, according to the Associated Press. 

The meeting held last week discussed “pending issues between the two countries according to a previously agreed on a roadmap, including diplomatic representation between the two countries,” according to one Iraqi official.

The official, who spoke on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to give official statements, said the meeting was not on a ministerial level, but described the talks as positive.

Iraq has recently played the role of mediator between the two countries.

Earlier this month, the Iranian Ambassador to Iraq Iraj Masjedi said that the 4th round of Iran-Saudi Arabia talks would be held while giving no certain time and place for the talks.

Prior to this, the Iranian Minister of Foreign Affairs, Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, expressed hope that the negotiations with Saudi Arabia would reach the favored results in the near future. 

"We have talks with Saudi Arabia that we hope will achieve the favored results in the near future and we will be able to announce the details," Amir-Abdollahian said.

