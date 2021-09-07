Envoy says 4th round of Iran-Saudi Arabia talks to be held

Iraj Masjedi made the remarks in an interview with the Iraqi Al-Sharqiya TV during which he said that Iran seeks friendly and brotherly relations with Saudi Arabia in all political, economic and cultural fields.

Masjedi said there have been three rounds of negotiations between Iran and Saudi Arabia with no certain results yet.

He added that if there are any results in the bilateral talks, they will announce it.

Masjedi stressed that Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi played an important role in holding the previous three rounds of talks between Iran and Saudi Arabia and that Tehran has a good feeling about the next round to achieve good results.

The ambassador said, "These meetings took place in a very friendly and fraternal environment."

"I believe that there is no problem in the current negotiations with Saudi Arabia. We are pushing to achieve results little by little as the negotiations continue. The role of Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi was important in this mediation, and we thanked him for that. Iraq provided the necessary ground for these negotiations," he pointed out.

Meanwhile, Masjedi said, "The time and place of the fourth round of talks between Iran and Saudi Arabia have not been set yet, and we will set this time and place by mutual agreement."

Elsewhere, he stressed, "Security in Iraq will not be achieved with the presence of American forces, and their expulsion is a fundamental demand for stability in Iraq and the region."

Masjedi stressed that accusing Iran of targeting foreign military convoys and diplomatic missions in Iraq is just a worthless accusation made by the Americans.

He did not rule out the use of Iranian technology in the operations.

Regarding the developments in Afghanistan, Masjedi said, "Everyone should seek to create security in Afghanistan and everyone should help the people of Afghanistan."

