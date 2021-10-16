'Iran-Saudi Arabia ties in interest of whole region'

Speaking in an interview with Mehr news agency on Saturday, Alaeddin Boroujerdi, Ex-Head of Iranian Parliament National Security and Foreign Policy Commission said that establishing ties between the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) is in favor of all countries in the region.

Even if the West seemingly welcomes the agreement between Iran and Saudi Arabia, but they are not interested in the resumption of good relations between Iran and the regional countries, he added.

Turning to the positive attitude of the Islamic Republic of Iran towards the development of relations with neighboring countries and the world, he stressed that the policy of Iran from the beginning has been to establish good and amicable relations with all neighbors and countries of the Islamic world.

Bilateral relations between Iran and Saudi Arabia, mediated by Iraqi Prime Minister, have generally produced positive results, he added.

As Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian has announced, it seems that this important event can be in favor of the national interests of the two countries and the Islamic world, he noted.

