Expansion of ties with all countries Iran's foreign policy

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian has, on his way back from New York, stopped over in the German city of Frankfurt where he met, at the Iranian Consulate, with a number of Iranian elites specializing in different scientific, medical, trade and economic areas and exchanged views with them in a friendly conversation.

In the meeting, the top Iranian diplomat commemorated Arbaeen, the fortieth day after the anniversary of the martyrdom of Imam Hussein and 72 of his loyal companions who fell in an unequal battle with troops of the tyrant of the time in 680 AD.

He said the bravery and struggles of Imam Hussein and his companions in Karbala were a watershed in the fight between good and evil in man’s history.

He elaborated on Iranian President Ebrahim Raeisi’s order to fundamentally solve and tackle the root causes of the problems facing Iranian expatriates and facilitate their affairs.

Amir-Abdollahian recalled that the Iranian Judiciary chief and Parliament speaker have also emphasized that issue.

“The presence of the Iranian community in whatever place in this vast world and with whatever taste has always been very significant to Iran,” he said.

“Iranians have displayed their intellectuality as well as scientific and cultural achievements wherever they are,” said the top Iranian diplomat.

“For instance, seasoned Iranian physicians in different countries enjoy a very lofty status in the domain of their own expertise and are regarded as a reference at high levels,” he noted.

The foreign minister highlighted the importance and necessity of Iranians’ contribution to and participation in the process of decision-making inside the country.

“In addition to the presence of Iranian political missions and consulates abroad in order to establish contacts and convey [to Tehran] the requests, proposals and initiatives of Iranian expats from all walks of life, efforts will be made to provide, through legal channels, an opportunity for the entire Iranian diaspora to designate and select individuals from among themselves that they can trust in order to play a key role in decision-making processes,” he said.

“This initiative can be instrumental in determining an executive and practical mechanism to follow up on the Iranian diaspora’s requests and demands and will be effective in meeting their demands and removing their problems,” he added.

He reiterated Iran’s policy of good neighbourliness and of giving priority to the region and Asia, adding Tehran’s foreign policy is a balanced one and is geared to the expansion of relations with all countries.

It should be noted that some of the Iranians present in the meeting raised some points and made a few proposals the foreign minister paid special attention to. He also promised to follow up on the issues.

