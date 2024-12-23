Iran determined to operationalize north-south corridor

Speaking in a meeting with visiting Russian Deputy Prime Minister Vitaly Savelyev in Tehran on Monday, President Pezeshkian emphasized that implementation of construction operation of Rasht-Astara Railway within the framework of the agreement inked between Iran and Russia is a priority of Iranian government, adding that his administration is determined to seriously implement it.

Iran is committed to the provisions of this agreement, and the Russian side can begin mapping the route for the construction operation of this giant project as soon as possible, President Pezeshkian underlined.

The Iranian government emphasizes the implementation of this agreement, and Iran’s minister of roads and urban development is responsible for following up on this agreement, he noted.

The visiting Russian deputy prime minister, for his part, conveyed the warm greetings of Russian President Vladimir Putin and prime minister of his country to President Pezeshkian, and invited him to travel to Russia in the early days of 2025.

Vitaly Savelyev referred to the agreement for the construction operation of Rasht-Astara transit railway, and emphasized the will of his government to implement this agreement.

The Russian side has provided the necessary credit line for the construction operation of Rasht-Astara Railway, he said, adding, “In addition to cooperating with the Azerbaijani government for the International North-South corridor, Russia has called Iran for the implementation of this agreement."

The Russian deputy prime minister described the transportation of goods from Russia to Iran and vice versa as growing, stating it is expected that by implementing the Astara-Rasht railway agreement, “we will be able to reach a capacity to transport 15 million tons of goods between the two countries in the first stage.”

