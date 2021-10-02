Iran, S Arabia talks have progressed well: Iraqi pres.

Iraqi President Barham Saleh said in an interview with Al-Arabiya that the dialogue between Iran and Saudi Arabia has made significant progress, but some challenges remain.

Iraqi President said the Islamic Republic of Iran and Saudi Arabia are two major and important countries in the region.

He expressed hope that there would be a breakthrough in this field and that the talks would be held regularly, because, Iraq and the region need it direly as the two countries of Iran and Saudi Arabia are major and influential countries in the region.

He described the relations between Iran and Iraq ‘as important’ and said that these cultural and social relations are deep-rooted in the history of the two countries, because the two countries of Iran and Iraq share long borders and many common interests.

Considering the current situation in Iraq, Iraqi president said a new government in Iraq must be formed as soon as possible and previous experiences should not be repeated.

The statement issued by Iraqi religious authority (Marja) on the upcoming elections was important and indicates the need to hold it as a peaceful way to change power.

In this regard, AFP reported last Wednesday that representatives from Iran and Saudi Arabia met again in Iraq.

It should be noted that two countries of Iran and Saudi Arabia have held talks several times since April this year.

