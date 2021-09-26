Iran, Iraq agree to pursue transfer of Iranian assets

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran Hossein Amir-Abdollahian met and exchanged views with the Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein on the sidelines of the 76th session of the UN General Assembly in New York on Saturday.

During this meeting, the two sides discussed the agreements reached during the recent visit of two countries’ foreign ministers, as well as the meeting of Iraq's neighbors held in New York.

Economic diplomacy was another topic of discussion at the meeting, and agreements were reached between the two sides on pursuing some issues related to gas and electricity exports to Iraq.

The two sides also agreed that some issues, including the issue of transferring Iranian money by Iraq, should be pursued more seriously and resolved as soon as possible.

During the meeting, the Iranian and Iraqi foreign ministers also discussed the latest regional developments in Persian Gulf states and Afghanistan.

