Amir-Abdollahian terms meeting with French FM as constructive

In a tweet on Friday, Hossein Amir-Abdollahian wrote that he has had a constructive and progressive meeting with his French counterpart Jean-Yves Le Drian on the sidelines of a UN General Assembly session in New York.

During the meeting with the French foreign minister, he has strongly criticized the inaction of three European countries; Britain, France and Germany.

The Iranian FM said that Le Drian announced his country’s readiness to develop relations with Iran.

Welcoming France's readiness to expand bilateral ties with Iran, Amir-Abdollahian has made it clear that Tehran’s criterion is the acts of France.

