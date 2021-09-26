Iran's decision not to be made based on US contradictory msg.

"During my five-day trip to New York, I had the opportunity to meet with some 50 political figures, as well as two important meetings with members of the American media, think tanks and academics," said Amir-Abdollahian in an interview with IRIB.

He noted that his negotiations focused on developing economic cooperation and international trade, as well as Vienna talks to revive the JCPOA.

"There was an opportunity to clearly explain the foreign policy of the 13th administration of Iran. Foreign parties, Europeans, Latin Americans, Africans and Arab countries, all welcomed the new administration's approach, “he added.

"Iran has made it clear in the United States that we will judge on the basis of US practical behavior, and the contradictory messages conveyed through media and diplomatic channels will not be the criterion for the final decision," the FM highlighted.

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian left New York on Saturday for Tehran after his five-day intensive diplomatic consultations and hard work on the sidelines of the 76th Conference of the UN General Assembly.

