Iran Prosecutor-General travels to Armenia for judicial coop.

Upon his arrival in Yerevan, he pointed to the friendly and good neighborly relation of the two countries, saying that the general policy of Iran is to strengthen relations with neighboring countries, and Armenia has always been a good neighbor for Iran.

The two countries have close relations and cooperation in the field of the judiciary, he said.

Montazeri added that his visit to Yerevan took place at the invitation of the Prosecutor-General of Armenia Artur Davtyan and during their meeting, the two sides will discuss the ways to improve relations, especially in the judiciary and legal field.

During his three-day visit to Armenia, Montazeri will also meet with the Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan and a number of senior officials, including the Speaker of the Armenian Parliament and Minister of Justice, to discuss various issues of judicial cooperation, implementation of previous bilateral agreements, and cooperation in combating the organized crimes, drug trafficking as well as follow up on the situation of Iranian prisoners in Armenia.

