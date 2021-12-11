All diplomatic experiences to be used to remove sanctions

Speaking at the meeting of ambassadors of the Islamic Republic of Iran to the neighboring countries, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian said that relation with Asian countries is one of the priorities of the government's foreign policy.

Balanced, active, dynamic, and intelligent diplomacy has been chosen as the slogan of the foreign policy of the 13th Iranian administration, Amir-Abdollahian said.

Referring to the policy of the 13th administration, which pursues sustainable economic development without focusing on the Vienna talks, he said that the Iranian diplomatic apparatus has an important mission to support the policies of President Raeisi's administration and to nullify and remove US oppressive sanctions.

The government has special and serious plans to eliminate the rift between Iranians abroad and their motherland, elsewhere in his remarks he said.

The Iranian top diplomat also announced the first meeting of the High Council of Iranians Abroad with the presence of Iranian President Ebrahim Raeisi will be held in the coming days.

