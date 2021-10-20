Iran stresses expanding scientific coop. with China, France

The Minister of Science, Research and Technology of Iran Mohammad Ali Zolfigol made the remarks in answer to congratulatory messages of the Minister of Education of the People's Republic of China Huai Jinpeng, and the French Ambassador to Iran, Philippe Thiebaud.

In the two separate messages, the Iranian minister of science stressed the development of joint scientific, educational, research and technology cooperation.

In the message to the Chinese Minister of Education Huai Jinpeng, Zolfigol pointed to the strategic partnership signed between Iran and China earlier this year and the China's "One Belt One Road Initiative" offered the establishment of a "Joint Commission on Educational, Research and Technology Cooperation between Iran and China" by the Iranian Ministry of Science and the Ministry of Education of China.

He also expressed hope that this plan would be a good way to further increase constructive cooperation between Iran and China in the fields of education, research and technology.

The minister also expressed hope in response to the congratulatory message of the French Ambassador to Iran Philippe Thiebaud that "Relying on the shared scientific and cultural history of the two countries, we will see the development of scientific, academic and flourishing cooperation and the expansion of relations in all fields between Tehran and Paris."

