Pres. Raeisi felicitates Turkmenistan on independence anniv.

The following is the full text of the Iranian President Seyyed Ebrahim Raeisi to Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedow, President of Turkmenistan:

In the Name of Allah, the Most Beneficent, the Most Merciful

Your Excellency Mr Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedow,

President of Turkmenistan,

I would like to extend my sincere congratulations to Your Excellency and the people of the friendly and brotherly country of Turkmenistan on the 30th anniversary of your country's independence.

The Islamic Republic of Iran and Turkmenistan, as two neighbours and even beyond that as two relatives, have shown close relations with good neighborliness since the independence of your country.

I hope that inspired by the cultural richness and shared historical background, the two countries can start a new chapter in the development of friendly cooperation between the two countries in all cultural, economic and political fields with their efforts.

I wish Your Excellency health and success, and the people of Turkmenistan prosperity and felicity.

Seyyed Ebrahim Raisi

President of the Islamic Republic of Iran

KI/President.ir