Pres. Raeisi felicitates Indonesia on Independence Day

In his congratulatory message on Tue., Iranian President Seyyed Ebrahim Raeisi said, “Relying upon the considerable capabilities and potentials existing between the two countries, the two countries will witness evermore development of bilateral ties under the auspices of the common will of leaders of the two countries.”

The text of the message to his Indonesia counterpart is read as follows,

I take this opportunity to cordially congratulate you (President of Indonesia Joko Widodo) and people of Indonesia on the 76th anniversary of Independence of Republic of Indonesia.

Given the good and historical relations between Islamic Republic of Iran and Republic of Indonesia and its constructive impact on fundamental international norms, it is hoped that friendly and amicable cooperation between the two countries would be further developed under the auspices of leaders of the two countries to witness the beginning of a new chapter in bilateral relations.

I ask the God Almighty to bestow health and success for people of Indonesia.

MA/FNA14000526000104