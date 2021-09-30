Iran FM congratulates China on National Day

Amir-Abdollahian felicitated China on National Day and hailed the close cooperation and friendship between the two countries.

In a post written in the Chinese language on his Twitter account on Thursday, the top Iranian diplomat commemorated the 72nd anniversary of establishment of People's Republic of China.

As China celebrates its 72nd establishment anniversary, “we share joy with our Chinese friends,” he said.

“We cherish our friendship with China. The two countries have joined hands to fight the coronavirus pandemic, jointly build the ‘One-Belt and One- Road’, and sign a comprehensive 25-year cooperation plan. These are all two-way trips between the two ancient civilizations,” the foreign minister added.

China celebrates its National Day on October 1, commemorating the formal proclamation of the establishment of the People's Republic of China in 1949.

