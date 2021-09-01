Turkmen FM felicitates new Iran FM Amir-Abdollahian

In his congratulatory message, Meredov said that his country will continue its close cooperation with the Islamic Republic of Iran aimed at strengthening brotherly and friendly relations in line with securing interests of the two nations.

“I believe that we will continue our close cooperation with the aim of strengthening friendly relations between Turkmenistan and Islamic Republic of Iran in maintaining interests of the two nations,” he reiterated.

Turkmen foreign minister wished evermore success for Hossein Amir-Abdollahian in his new position.

Earlier, foreign ministers of Croatia and Republic of Azerbaijan in a separate telephone contacts on Tuesday congratulated Hossein Amir-Abdollahian for his appointment as new foreign minister of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

