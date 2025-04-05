Myanmar quake death toll passes 3,300: state media

More than one week after the disaster, many people in the country are still without shelter, either forced to sleep outdoors because their homes were destroyed or wary of further collapses.

A United Nations estimate suggests that more than three million people may have been affected by the 7.7-magnitude quake, compounding previous challenges caused by four years of civil war.

The UN's top aid official on Saturday met with victims in the central Myanmar city of Mandalay -- situated close to the epicentre and now grappling with severe damage across the city.

"The destruction is staggering," Tom Fletcher wrote in a post on X.

"The world must rally behind the people of Myanmar".

The new toll was announced after the country's military junta chief Min Aung Hlaing returned from a rare foreign trip to a regional summit in Bangkok on Friday, where he met with leaders including the prime ministers of Thailand and India.

The general's attendance at the summit courted controversy, with protesters at the venue displaying a banner calling him a "murderer" and anti-junta groups condemning his inclusion.

His armed forces have ruled Myanmar since a 2021 coup, when they wrested power from the civilian government of Aung San Suu Kyi, sparking a multi-sided conflict that has yet to be resolved.

The junta has reportedly conducted dozens of attacks since the earthquake, including at least 16 since a temporary truce was announced on Wednesday, the UN said Friday.

Years of fighting have left Myanmar's economy and infrastructure in tatters, significantly hampering international efforts to provide relief since the quake.

China, Russia and India were among the first countries to provide support, sending rescue teams to Myanmar to help locate survivors.

The United States has traditionally been at the forefront of international disaster relief, but President Donald Trump has dismantled the country's humanitarian aid agency.

Washington said Friday it was adding $7 million on top of an earlier $2 million in assistance to Myanmar.

