President Raeisi felicitates Uzbekistan on Independence Day

Addressing his Uzbek counterpart Shavkat Mirziyoyev in a message, Iranian President Raeisi congratulated the country's Independence Day.

"I offer my sincerest congratulations to Your Excellency on the Independence Day of your country," Raeisi said.

"I hope that the deep-rooted relationship between the two nations and the strong will of the officials of the two countries will lead to the promotion of interactions", the Iranian President said.

He also expressed hope that in the light of cooperation between the countries, stability, prosperity, and security will be achieved in the region.

"I wish Your Excellency health and success, and the people of Uzbekistan prosperity and felicity," he added.

