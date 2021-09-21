President Raeisi felicitates Armenia on National Day

In his message to Armenian PM Nikol Vovayi Pashinyan, Raeisi noted that it is gratifying that in the past years the bilateral relations between the two neighboring countries of Iran and Armenia have been on the path of progress and have improved quantitatively and qualitatively.

He added, however, the great potential of the two countries, in addition to the new regional and global conditions underscore the vitality of deepening the relationship between the two countries.

"I believe that the efforts and seriousness of the two parties can bring significant achievements to strengthen the security and stability of the region and meet the interests of the two friendly nations," he wrote.

In his letter to his counterpart Armen Sarkissian, the Iranian President wrote, "I hope that with the joint efforts of the officials of Iran and Armenia, the existing relations at the bilateral and international levels will be expanded in order to ensure the mutual interests of the two nations in all fields and to strengthen national peace."

HJ/5310051