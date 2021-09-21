  1. Politics
Sep 21, 2021, 2:20 PM

President Raeisi felicitates Armenia on National Day

President Raeisi felicitates Armenia on National Day

TEHRAN, Sep. 21 (MNA) – President Raeisi sent separate messages to the President and Prime Minister of Armenia to felicitate them and the people of the country on the National Day of Armenia.

In his message to Armenian PM Nikol Vovayi Pashinyan, Raeisi noted that it is gratifying that in the past years the bilateral relations between the two neighboring countries of Iran and Armenia have been on the path of progress and have improved quantitatively and qualitatively.

He added, however, the great potential of the two countries, in addition to the new regional and global conditions underscore the vitality of deepening the relationship between the two countries.

"I believe that the efforts and seriousness of the two parties can bring significant achievements to strengthen the security and stability of the region and meet the interests of the two friendly nations," he wrote.

In his letter to his counterpart Armen Sarkissian, the Iranian President wrote, "I hope that with the joint efforts of the officials of Iran and Armenia, the existing relations at the bilateral and international levels will be expanded in order to ensure the mutual interests of the two nations in all fields and to strengthen national peace."

HJ/5310051

News Code 178913
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/178913/

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 1 + 10 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News