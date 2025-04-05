Turkey reacts to Trump's bombing threat against Iran

Turkey is not interested in a new source of instability in the region and does not want the US to attack Iran, Fidan told Reuters.

"Our region cannot tolerate another war, another big source of instability. And we don’t know what type of escalation might occur in case of such an attack. So we don’t want to see any [US] attack on Iran taking place. We need to see, as was the case in the past, peaceful negotiations employed by both sides and interested parties," the news agency quoted Fidan as saying.

Iranian officials have strongly warned that any attack on the country will be met with a swift and harsh response.

MP/