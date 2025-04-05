Egypt presents new ceasefire, prisoner swap proposal: Israel

Israeli public broadcaster KAN reported that Cairo "has put forward a new proposal regarding a ceasefire and prisoner exchange, aiming to bridge the gaps between Israel and Hamas."

It noted that "the new proposal was submitted by Egypt within the past 24 hours to reach a consensus between Israel and Hamas."

While the broadcaster did not mention any terms or details, it, however, said the proposal falls somewhere between the original mediators' -- Egypt and Qatar -- offer, which included the release of five living prisoners, and Israel’s proposal, which conditioned the release of 11 living prisoners in Gaza.

Egypt has yet to comment on the report.

The Israeli army launched a surprise aerial campaign on Gaza on March 18, killing 1,249 victims and injuring 3,022 despite a ceasefire and prisoner exchange agreement with Hamas that took hold in January.

More than 50,600 Palestinians have been killed in Gaza in Israel's military onslaught since October 2023, most of them women and children.

The International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants last November for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.

