Japanese FM felicitates Iranian counterpart on inauguration

In a message, Motegi congratulated Amir-Abdollahian on behalf of the government and people of Japan for gaining the Iranian Parliament's vote of confidence and his inauguration.

In this message, referring to his recent visit to the Islamic Republic of Iran, the Japanese Foreign Minister described the meeting with Amir-Abdollahian in Tehran as fruitful.

"I would be happy if under the new government of Iran, with your cooperation, we will be able to strengthen and deepen the relations between Iran and Japan, that have a deep history of friendship in all fields," he wrote.

After Hossein Amir-Abdollahian was confirmed as the Iranian foreign minister after securing a confidence vote at the parliament, congratulatory messages have poured in.

