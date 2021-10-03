Iran FM, Turkmen counterpart discuss closer ties

In a telephone conversation between the Iranian Minister of Foreign Affairs Hossein Amir-Abdolhian and Foreign Minister of Turkmenistan Rashid Marudov, the two sides discussed and exchanged views on the latest state of relations between the two countries and developments in Afghanistan and the holding of the ECO Summit.

The Turkmen Foreign Minister described the recent meeting between the two presidents of Iran and Turkmenistan in Tajikistan as a turning point in their bilateral relations and stressed the need to follow up and implement the agreements reached between the two presidents.

While congratulating the anniversary of Turkmenistan's independence again, Amir Abdollahian pointed to the policy of establishing close relations with neighbors in the 13th administration in Iran and the importance of relations with Turkmenistan and stressed the need to develop fully-fledged cooperation between the two countries.

In the phone call, the two sides also stressed the direct responsibility of the Foreign Ministries of the two countries in following up on the presidents' agreements and agreed to expedite the holding of a joint commission of the two countries in Tehran in the near future and review cooperation in the fields of transportation and trade.

