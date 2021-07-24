Raeisi felicitates Iranian Olympic gold medalist on victory

In a phone call with Javad Foroughi, Iranian President-elect Ebrahim Raeisi congratulated him on winning Iran's first gold medal in Tokyo Olympic Games by breaking the Olympics record with a score of 244.8.

Raeisi also expressed hope that other Iranian athletes will bring joy and happiness to Iranians through their victories.

Foroughi won the gold on Saturday by breaking the Olympics record with a score of 244.8 while Serbia’s Damir Mikec and China’s Wei Pang received silver and bronze medals.

The Iranian shooter had also recently won a gold medal at the ISSF World Cup in Osjek, Croatia.

RHM/FNA14000502000387