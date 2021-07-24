  1. Sports
Jul 24, 2021, 3:46 PM

Raeisi felicitates Iranian Olympic gold medalist on victory

Raeisi felicitates Iranian Olympic gold medalist on victory

TEHRAN, Jul. 24 (MNA) – In a phone call with Iranian shooter Javad Foroughi, President-elect Ebrahim Raeisi felicitated him on winning the gold medal of 10m Men's Air Pistol at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

In a phone call with Javad Foroughi, Iranian President-elect Ebrahim Raeisi congratulated him on winning Iran's first gold medal in Tokyo Olympic Games by breaking the Olympics record with a score of 244.8.

Raeisi also expressed hope that other Iranian athletes will bring joy and happiness to Iranians through their victories.

Foroughi won the gold on Saturday by breaking the Olympics record with a score of 244.8 while Serbia’s Damir Mikec and China’s Wei Pang received silver and bronze medals.

The Iranian shooter had also recently won a gold medal at the ISSF World Cup in Osjek, Croatia.

RHM/FNA14000502000387

News Code 176485
مرضیه رحمانی
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/176485/

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 4 + 9 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News