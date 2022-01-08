Rahmon felicitates 30th anniv. of Tajikistan-Iran relations

Tajik President Emomali Rahmon addressed Iranian President Ebrahim Raeisi in a message to felicitate him on the 30th anniversary of Tajikistan-Iran diplomatic ties.

President of Tajikistan's message is as follows:

Please accept my sincere congratulations and best wishes of the Government of the Republic of Tajikistan to Your Excellency on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the Republic of Tajikistan and the Islamic Republic of Iran, an event of remembrance for the people of the two countries.

During this period, our countries have continuously developed practical measures in order to achieve a high level of constructive relations, find new ways to strengthen comprehensive cooperation and provide a fruitful perspective for their expansion, and we appreciate the continuation of the two countries' efforts on this important path.

Tajikistan is always in favour of the increasing development of our countries' relations in various fields with the spirit of good understanding, cooperation and trust, preparation and implementation of plans and programmes and consistent measures to achieve these goals.

I am confident that with strong determination and sincere and joint efforts of the two sides, we can enrich the relations between the two countries with historical and cultural common grounds with more significant results and in the highest interests of our peoples.

I hope that this important event, with its new achievements, will make the relations between the two friendly and brotherly countries colourful.

I wish Your Excellency health and prosperity, and for the friendly people of Iran, peace, stability, well-being and prosperity.

RHM/President.ir