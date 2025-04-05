Croatia to host Iranian Film Festival

The Iranian Film Festival is underway in the city of Zagreb, Croatia from April 3 to 6 in the capital of Croatia.

The opening ceremony of this festival was attended by Iranian cinema and art lovers, Croatian government and cultural officials, as well as Iranian diplomats who reside in the country.

Mohsen Ataollahi, Chargé d'Affaires of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Zagreb said in the ceremony, "Producing more than a hundred films annually, Iran is one of the rare countries that has a strong and independent national film industry."

In this event, which is held on the occasion of Nowruz and the Iranian New Year, five feature films, one documentary, and three short Iranian animated films will be screened for Croatian audiences.

MNA/6425006