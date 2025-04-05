  1. World
Magnitude 7.2 earthquake strikes off Papua New Guinea’s coast

TEHRAN, Apr. 05 (MNA) – A magnitude 7.2 earthquake has hit off the coast of the island of New Britain in Papua New Guinea, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Center reported.

The epicenter was 185 km northeast of the town of Kimbe, which has a population of 18,800, at a depth of 49 km.

There were no reports of casualties or damage.

