According to sources cited by Ma'an News Agency, at least three Turkish-controlled air bases in Syria have been targeted and lost in recent days following Israeli air raids. These positions were reportedly part of a joint defense arrangement with Julani's terrorist regime, yet were attacked by the Zionist regime without prior notice.

The attacks come amid Turkey’s repeated efforts to reassure the United States that its presence in Syria poses no threat to Israeli interests. However, the intensifying raids—particularly the extensive strikes carried out on Wednesday—have sparked speculation about a looming conflict between Ankara and Tel Aviv over their diverging agendas in Syria.

Two Syrian military sources and a regional intelligence official confirmed that Turkish military teams have recently inspected the T4 and Tadmur airbases in Homs province, as well as the main airport in Hama province. The visits were reportedly aimed at assessing the condition of the infrastructure of the bases.

