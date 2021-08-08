Raeisi felicitates Ganjzadeh's gold medal in Olympics

In a message on Saturday, Raeisi congratulated Ganjzadeh on winning a gold medal in karate competitions at the Olympics.

He also wished him success and health in various stages of his life.

Iran karateka Sajjad Ganjzadeh has won the final match of men's Kumite +75 kg at Olympics karate contests to win the 3rd gold medal and 7th medal in total for Iran by defeating Saudi Arabia opponent T. Hamedi on Saturday evening.

He beat the Saudi opponent 4-0 by Hansoku. The Iranian karate practitioner had beaten Turkish U. Aktas to reach the final.

