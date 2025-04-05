Netanyahu plans to visit US to discuss Iran, Trump's tariffs

Israeli regime's premier Benjamin Netanyahu is planning to visit the White House on Monday, four sources with knowledge tell Axios.

If the visit takes place as planned, Netanyahu will meet US President Donald Trump to try to negotiate a deal to remove his tariffs. They are also expected to discuss Iran and the war in Gaza, according to the report.

The report, citing an Israeli official, added that Netanyahu thinks the chances of a US-Iran nuclear deal are extremely low and wants to reach an understanding with Trump about striking Iran's nuclear facilities when diplomacy fails.

Iranian officials have strongly warned that any attack on the country will be met with a swift and harsh response.

MP/6424898