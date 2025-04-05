US launches fresh airstrikes on Yemen

According to Yemen’s al-Masirah network, US warplanes launched two airstrikes on the Kahlan area, located east of Saada in northern Yemen. This latest aggression marks yet another escalation in the already volatile situation in the Red Sea region.

No casualties have been reported so far, and local sources have not yet confirmed the extent of damage caused by the US strikes.

The attacks come just hours after the Yemeni Armed Forces revealed a drone strike on an Israeli military target in occupied Jaffa and the successful downing of a US reconnaissance drone over Saada using a surface-to-air missile.

