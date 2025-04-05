  1. World
  2. North America
Apr 5, 2025, 8:09 AM

US launches fresh airstrikes on Yemen

US launches fresh airstrikes on Yemen

TEHRAN, Apr. 05 (MNA) – American fighter jets have once again carried out airstrikes on northern Yemen, targeting the Saada province hours after Yemen announced a drone attack on Israel and the downing of a US drone.

According to Yemen’s al-Masirah network, US warplanes launched two airstrikes on the Kahlan area, located east of Saada in northern Yemen. This latest aggression marks yet another escalation in the already volatile situation in the Red Sea region.

No casualties have been reported so far, and local sources have not yet confirmed the extent of damage caused by the US strikes.

The attacks come just hours after the Yemeni Armed Forces revealed a drone strike on an Israeli military target in occupied Jaffa and the successful downing of a US reconnaissance drone over Saada using a surface-to-air missile.

MP/6424895

News ID 230168

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News