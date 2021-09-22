Iran FM meets with some European FMs in NY (+Details)

Hossein Amir-Abdollahian held meetings with Finnish, German, Austrian, Swiss and Croatian foreign ministers on Tuesday evening in New York.

Finland ready to expand bilateral ties with Iran

During the meeting, the Finnish Foreign Minister, Pekka Olavi Haavisto expressed readiness to expand bilateral relations in the political, economic, and environmental issues.

He also expressed satisfaction with the establishment of a joint chamber of commerce between Iran and Finland, saying that it is a measure in promoting bilateral economic relations.

The Finnish Foreign Minister also announced his country's readiness to help JCPOA revival.

Amir-Abdollahian, for his part, announced the readiness of the Islamic Republic of Iran to expand economic, trade, industrial, and agricultural cooperation between the two countries.

Germany committed to JCPOA

The German Foreign Minister, Heiko Maas also said that Germany is committed to the JCPOA and will make every effort to preserve and revive it.

It is the right of the Iranian people to enjoy the economic benefits of the JCPOA, the Iranian Foreign Minister said, adding that however, it has not been realized due to the negligence of the other parties, but this right must be guaranteed this time.

Austria not set any limits on improving relations with Iran

Alexander Schallenberg, the Foreign Minister of Austria said that Vienna has always sought to expand relations with Iran and does not see any limits on improving relations.

Austria is interested in hosting the Vienna nuclear talks as in the past, he said, stressing on seizing opportunities to revive the JCPOA.

Amir-Abdollahian, for his part, thanked Austria for donating the vaccine to Iran.

He also emphasized Iran's interest in further expanding economic relations, including financial and banking relations with Austria.

There is no better alternative for JCPOA

Gordan Grlić Radman, Minister of Foreign and European Affairs of the Republic of Croatia said that his country seeks to strengthen relations with Iran.

Referring to the potentials, in this meeting he emphasized the need to activate a joint economic commission to expand relations.

The Croatian Foreign Minister hailed Iran's role in contributing to the peace and stability of Afghanistan.

Elsewhere, he said that there is no better alternative for JCPOA.

Switzerland attaches great importance to relations with Iran

In a meeting with his Swiss counterpart, Amir-Abdollahian spoke about the stable and good relations between the two countries.

"We seek to expand the relations between the two countries", the Iranian top diplomat said, calling for the widespread presence of Swiss companies in Iran's economic and development projects.

"We attach great importance to relations with Iran", Swiss Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis said, adding that in the coming months, important meetings will be held between the two countries in various fields.

