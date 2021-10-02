Biden approval rating drops among Democrats

In July, 92 percent of Democrats supported the president but as of September 27, the number has dipped to 85 percent as he works through challenges connected to infrastructure and economic legislation as well as immigration and the coronavirus pandemic, Newsweek cited a new poll from the Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research as reporting.

And overall, just 47 percent of Americans approve of how Biden is managing the economy, according to AP. In March, the number was 60 percent but now remains similar to what was reported in August.

The rating drop comes as Democrats quickly work to save a bipartisan infrastructure bill that may not pass because of items in a separate budget package tied to Biden's social policy and climate change that have divided the party.

