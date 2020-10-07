Iran men’s handball league to start on Oct. 10

According to the Iranian handball federation, the license for holding the event has been issued by the national taskforce of combating coronavirus, and accordingly, 12 teams will participate in the league.

The Tehran-based Handball Hall of the federation will host three matches in each of the six matchdays of the event. This will be the first round (act as home matches) as the time and place of the second round (away matches) has not yet been determined.

According to guidelines, all players and staff are required to test for the COVID-19 before entering the competition and PCR tests will be repeated in Tehran as well.

