Iran trounce Bangaldesh at AFC Women's Asian Cup qualifiers

The 2022 AFC Women's Asian Cup qualification is hosted by Uzbekistan, Tashkent.

The first half of the match between the Iranian National Women's Football team and Bangladesh ended 3-0 for the Iranian side, while the Bangladeshi team received 2 more goals in the second half.

This was Iran's first match in the Asian qualifiers.

The 2022 AFC Women's Asian Cup qualification will be the qualification tournament for the 2022 AFC Women's Asian Cup.

A total of twelve teams will qualify to play in the final tournament in India. The host country India and the top three teams of the previous tournament in 2018 will qualify automatically, while the other eight teams will be decided by qualification.

This tournament will also serve as the first stage of Asian qualification for the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup, where five teams from the Women's Asian Cup qualify directly for the World Cup (plus co-hosts Australia), and two teams qualify for a 10-team playoff tournament.

KI